Edmond Temporarily Closes Dog Park Pond Due To Blue-Green Algae Concerns
The dog park pond is temporarily closed due to blue-green algae concerns, the City of Edmond reported Thursday.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildfire Conservation staff inspected the pond on Wednesday and found a small amount of bacteria in the pond, the city said.
Blue-green algae is common in a pond-type body of water due to hot summer temperatures and reduced rainfall.
“We decided to be proactive and cautious to ensure the safety of our local dogs and their owners,” said City of Edmond Parks and Recreation Director Craig Dishman. “The risk is very low right now and no illnesses have been reported, but we encourage anyone that has concerns about their dog’s health to consult their veterinarian.”
City staff will monitor the pond and determine an appropriate time to reopen it after the hot, dry weather pattern changes.
Several dogs across the country have died due to the bacteria.