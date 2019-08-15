“The Family” which debuted on Netflix August 9, is an in-depth look at the secretive organization known as The Fellowship, C-Street or The Family. While the group is most publicly known for putting on the annual National Prayer Breakfast, it’s been accused of influencing or recruiting presidents, foreign leaders, dictators and war lords. The series is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Jeff Sharlet who said the group works for unspecified gains through an unconventional interpretation of The Bible.