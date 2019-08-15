China's threat

Uncertainty about the U.S.-China tariff war has spurred a return of volatility to the stock market in August. The Dow has dropped more than 5% for the month so far and the S&P 500 is down more than 4%.

China on Thursday threatened retaliation if Washington steps up its war over trade and technology by going ahead with planned Sept. 1 tariff hikes on additional Chinese imports.

Beijing will take unspecified "necessary countermeasures," the Chinese government's cabinet said in a one-sentence statement. It gave no details or any indication that plans for trade talks in Washington in September might be affected.