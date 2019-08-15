Yukon Police To Step Up Patrols In School Zones
YUKON, Oklahoma - Yukon Public School District is one of around a dozen metro schools that is heading back to class Thursday, August 15.
Police in Yukon will be out in full force patrolling the schools district wide. They are hoping to remind drivers about some laws they may have forgotten over the summer months.
"The fines are enhanced in school zones, but our officers don't always issue fines," said Maj. John Brown with the Yukon Police Dept. "We want to make sure that people are aware, first of all, that they're are in school zones. We want to educate and teach people to be better drivers."
They will have increased patrols for the first seven days at all city schools.
Yukon Public School District posted the schedule police have for their patrols. It puts officers outside most of the time during drop-off and dismissal.