3 Suspects In Custody After High-Speed Chase Ends In Norman
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Three people are in custody Thursday morning, after a burglary turned into a high-speed police chase, according to authorities.
Police said the incident started at Northwest 74th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard in Warr Acres, after officers were called out to a car burglary there. When officers arrived, the said two men and a women sped off in a different car.
The chase was over 100 mph eventually leading them to Interstate 35 and West Robinson Street in Norman. A state trooper tried a tactical maneuver that caused the driver to spin around and drive the wrong way down I-35. The driver eventually turned back in the right direction and sped through an opening between the concrete barrier and a fence, and crashed.
Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver as taken into custody.
The male passenger took off running, but police eventually caught up to him near Greenwood Court and Crossroads Boulevard, according to authorities.
Police said they found a shotgun and handgun in the vehicle.
At least one of the suspects is being held at the Oklahoma County Jail.