News
OU Staff Making Campus Move-In Easier By Lifting Students Boxes
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 4:34 AM CDT
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma is helping hundreds of students move in on campus.
Students moving into the Adams, Walker and Couch dorms between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, will be directed through traffic routes to their residence halls. From their, staff will move every box from the student's car and into their rooms.
Barricades will be set up from one hour before move-in, and certain roads will be closed around the dorms.
See the map below for the best route and entrance points.