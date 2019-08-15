Yukon Schools Join Initiative To Celebrate Student Birthdays
YUKON, Oklahoma - The Yukon School District is heading back to class Thursday, and Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said administrators are putting an emphasis on nurturing every student.
Supt. Simeroth said they are one of the first 6A schools to be a part of the Beautiful Day Foundation. The foundation's goal is to make sure kids know that their birthday is a "beautiful day".
With the help of volunteers, Yukon administrators hope to start celebrating every student's birthday.
Supt. Simeroth said they will be starting this at the district's two intermediate schools first, but they are in need of volunteers.
Julie Simeroth, the superintendent's wife, is a leader helping with the new initiative. She said if people want to love on kids, this an easy way to give back.
"One day a month you can sign up for as little or as much time as you want to and just to have these kids feel seen and loved is very very crucial," said Julie.
To learn more, head to the informational meeting's Facebook event page.