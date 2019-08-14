2020 Census Bureau Offering Jobs In Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2020 U.S. Census may not start until next year, but jobs to help ensure an accurate count are already available.
The Census Bureau said those jobs in Oklahoma will pay $17 to $21 an hour, and workers can make their own schedule. The jobs could last until September of next year.
There is already a census office open at MacArthur and Northwest 39th in Oklahoma City, and some employees are in the field confirming address information.
“In all honesty, because of our economic climate, unemployment rates are so low, we are recruiting for all positions,” said Marq Youngblood, Regional Recruiting Coordinator for the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau said hundreds of jobs are currently available in Oklahoma. You can apply online at www.2020census.gov and must complete a background check.