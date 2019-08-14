News
Archdiocese Of OKC Dedicates Shrine To Oklahoma Priest, Blessed Stanley Rother
OKLAHOMA CITY - The archdiocese of Oklahoma City is dedicating at $45 million shrine to Oklahoma priest Blessed Stanley Rother.
The groundbreaking will be Sunday, November 3rd at Southeast 89th Street between Interstate 35 and South Shields Boulevard.
The shrine will include the largest Catholic Church in Oklahoma, a museum and event space.
Rother was on a mission in Guatemala when he was murdered in 1981.
In 2016, Pope Francis recognized him as a martyr.