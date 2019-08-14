News
Man Arrested Following High Speed Pursuit Across Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro.
Police said they tried to pull a man over near Southeast 25th Street and South Lindsay Avenue.
Speeds reached up to 110 mph before the driver crashed near Interstate 240 and the Interstate 35 interchange, according to authorities.
Police arrested the man when he tried to runaway.
Officers said the suspect borrowed the vehicle from someone and never returned it.