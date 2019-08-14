9 Sites In Okla. Added To National Register Of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Nine sites in Oklahoma have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Journal Record reports two sites in Oklahoma county were added, the Capitol Hill Commercial Historic District and Stonegate Elementary School on 112th.
There were also five additions in Kay county, and one each in Garfield and Muskogee counties.
Below are a list of the nine historic sites:
1. The 1323 First Church of Christ, Scientist in Muskogee County.
2. The Charlotte Marland House in Ponca City.
3. The First Presbyterian Church in Ponca City.
4. The Ponca City Milling Company.
5. The Ponca City Power Plant.
6. Temple Emanuel in Ponca City.
7. The Capitol Hill Commercial Historic District in Oklahoma City.
8. Stonegate Elementary School in Oklahoma City.
9. The Enid Downtown Historic District.