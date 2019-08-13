News
Family Wants Justice In Suspected Serious DUI Crash Involving Ada Officer
McLOUD, Oklahoma - A 21-year-old McLoud man, who nearly died last year when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle, said he’s got a long road ahead.
Jerome Carter suffered massive injuries. He spent three months at OU Medical Center, including eight weeks in a medically-induced coma.
Former Ada Police Officer Adam Vanlandingham is charged with DUI involving great bodily injury.
Pontotoc County’s Assistant District Attorney said Vanlandingham waived his right to a jury trial, and he is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge from anywhere from four to 20 years in prison on October 28.
Iva Carter is Jerome’s mother. “If it wasn’t for the love of God, I don’t know where I would be right now,” she said.