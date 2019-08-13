OKC City Council Approves Major Retail, Residential Development Near Penn Square Mall
City council has approved a massive restaurant and retail center right next to Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.
The 20-acre OAK development will sit at the southwest corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Expressway.
The project includes a hotel, apartments, restaurants and retail space wrapped around a community square.
“This is unlike anything else in Oklahoma,” said OAK Developer Ryan McNeil.
Simon Property Group, which owns Penn Square Mall, protested the project.
“There is the potential for too many cars,” said Simon attorney Robert Sheets.
The OAK project includes parking garages, and Northwest 50th Street will be tied into Pennsylvania Avenue.
The attorney representing OAK said Simon Property Group refused to meet with OAK more than a dozen times.
“I think their protest can be boiled down to the fear of competition,” said OAK attorney David Box.
There’s no word on when OAK expects to break ground.