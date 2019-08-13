Blanchard was working as a hospital supervisor at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas when an erratic employee -- whom she'd repeatedly discussed with supervisors -- doused her with gasoline and lit her on fire.



"I went through a phase where I almost wished I didn't live through it," she said, "just because of how difficult it was and how I couldn't be with my children how I'd wanted to be."



Blanchard's attacker was sent to prison. But she said her former supervisors have been promoted, and that the system that allowed her attack -- and others -- hasn't changed.



"The military that I knew and that I loved and that my family loved had left me behind…" she said. "I knew that if I lived, I wanted to change the system."



In April, Blanchard was in the audience as Stayskal testified before the House Armed Services subcommittee chaired by California Democrat Jackie Speier.



"I have what's called an outrage meter…" Speier said. "And when it goes off in a way that gives me heartburn, I know I have to do something."



Those efforts helped get a narrow exception to the Feres Doctrine passed in the House. Now that it's up to the Senate, Stayskal is using the time he has left to keep fighting for change.



"I'm unable to continue serving downrange and overseas in that capacity, but I'm not done serving my country," he said.