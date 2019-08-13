News
Muskogee Daycare Employee Arrested On Child Abuse Complaint
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Police confirm they've arrested a Muskogee daycare employee on a complaint of child abuse.
Muskogee Police said they took Rebecca Isham into custody after viewing surveillance video that they say shows her "mishandling" a child. Isham works at Oak Tree Academy's Muskogee location, and police tell us there could be more victims.
We have also confirmed the Department of Human Services is investigating this case.
