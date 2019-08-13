City Council To Vote On Land Purchase For First Bus Rapid Transport Station
OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the journal record, the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority is acquiring land for the first bus rapid transit station.
If the resolution is approved by the city council Tuesday, the first station would be built on the Northeast side of Northwest Expressway and Meridian on the edge of the Lake Hefner Golf Club.
The first Bus Rapid Transit system or BRT line would have the right of way in traffic, and would provide faster, easier transportation to the southern part of the Northwest Expressway, at multiple businesses in the area.
The city council vote could define the pathway the transit system would use, from El Reno Avenue and E-K Gaylord Boulevard, to the corner off the Northwest Expressway and Meridian.
This $29 million project is expected to be funded through the US Department of Transportation's BUILD Grant, then matched with local tax dollars that have already been approved.
The final design is expected to complete by 2021 and the system is planned to launch by 2023.