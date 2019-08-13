News
Suspect On The Run After Fight Between NW OKC Hotel Employees Leads To Stabbing
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 10:07 AM CDT
Updated:
Police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning after a fight between employees at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel led to a stabbing.
According to authorities, a female employee at the Best Western hotel near West Memorial Road and North Western Avenue stabbed her manager.
Police said, the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story.