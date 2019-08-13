News
Green Country Couple's Jeep Stolen With Their Dog Inside
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A dog is back home with a Tulsa area couple after their Jeep was stolen with him inside.
The couple left the car running for their dog Jack, while parked between Outback Steakhouse and the Red Roof Inn. The person who stole the jeep came back and dropped the dog off along with the trailer that was attached to the jeep.
"So the dog was wandering in Best Buy, and a very kind lady had took him in for the night, in hopes to try to find the owner today, which they did," said the dog's owner Patrick Mahjoub.
The navy blue jeep is still missing and Tulsa Police are hoping a tip can lead them to the person who stole it. If you have any information call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.