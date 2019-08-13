OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at a  northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. 

Officers responded to a shooting call at 2:35 a.m. at the Bennett Ridge Apartments near Northwest Expressway and North Rockwell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Demetrius Andre Spratt, 20.  

The suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Mantraz Mentray Jones, fled the scene. 

Jones was later arrested during a traffic stop late Tuesday morning in south Oklahoma City.  

Police said an altercation occurred between Spratt and Jones leading up to the deadly shooting. 

This is a developing story. 

 