Suspect Arrested, Identified In Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 5:31 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday morning at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 2:35 a.m. at the Bennett Ridge Apartments near Northwest Expressway and North Rockwell Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Demetrius Andre Spratt, 20.
The suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Mantraz Mentray Jones, fled the scene.
Jones was later arrested during a traffic stop late Tuesday morning in south Oklahoma City.
Police said an altercation occurred between Spratt and Jones leading up to the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story.