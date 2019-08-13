News
OKCPS Approves New Wheeler District Charter School
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 7:11 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Wheeler District is getting a new charter school.
The Oklahoma City Public School Board approved an application for Western Gateway Elementary School at their Aug. 12 meeting.
The dual language school will be PK-4 and a part of the new Wheeler development on the southwest side of OKC.
Board members had questions and concerns about the application, including making sure admission practices are fair. Despite this, the Superintendent said outright he recommended approving the application.
Ultimately the application was approved in a 5-1-1 vote, with one nay and one extension.
Wheeler reps sent News 9 this statement from Ashley Terry the director of public life for the district.
“We’re overjoyed to finally move forward with the opening of Western Gateway Elementary School. The school will provide a unique opportunity for students to learn in an immersive, inclusive environment. We’re excited to collaborate with OKCPS to create a one-of-a-kind bilingual education program in south Oklahoma City.”
Developers are hoping to open the school in August 2020.
During the meeting the Superintendent said the next step would be contact negotiations.