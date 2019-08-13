News
1 Arrested After Threatening Patient At St. Anthony Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY - St. Anthony Hospital near Northwest 10th Street and North Walker Avenue was under lock down Monday night because of a threat, police said.
According to authorities, an assault victim from Choctaw was taken to the hospital. Police said the suspect in the assault threatened to come to the hospital and hurt the victim again, and threatened everyone at the hospital.
Officers were posted at every entrance when the suspect arrived. The suspect was taken into custody, police said.