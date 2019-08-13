It appears Starbucks' PSL revelation may have come at a strategic time. On Monday, Dunkin' announced its fall menu items would be available on August 21. They're also adding a new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte to the pumpkin roster, and re-branding eight Dunkin' stores as "Pumpkin" stores to celebrate. Those locations will give away free pumpkin products even earlier on August 14.

Last year, Dunkin' dropped its own pumpkin spice latte on August 27 — one day before Starbucks.

The two coffee chains may be trying to one-up each other on the pumpkin branding. Earlier this month, Starbucks announced exciting news for pumpkin lovers: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer will be available in grocery stores.

So this year the pumpkin spice craze will be well underway long before it's time to break out that fall jacket.