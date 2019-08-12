Station 31
OU Defensive Coordinator Wants More Competition At Safety
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Sooners practiced under the lights again Monday night.
As to be expected, competition is high at many positions, but one spot Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch would actually like to see more of it at is safety.
Grinch said Monday that sophomores Patrick Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell have been the most impressive, but they need to be pushed.
"We need those guys pushing that top group," Grinch said. "Everybody's better with competition. Certainly we have competition at some spots, but maybe not as much as we need."
The season opener is Sunday, September 1, a 6:30 kickoff against Houston.