Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Co-Workers After Fired From OKC Business
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said a man angry over his recent termination, threatened to shoot and kill his former boss and co-workers.
When police confronted him, Demetrius Royal allegedly claimed Jesus stopped him from doing it.
According to police, Royal only worked at United Rentals for a couple of months, but in that short time, had already developed a reputation for being a hothead.
Investigators said they were first tipped off to Royal's intentions after he was terminated and contacted his HR department, telling them about his grizzly plan.
At the Oklahoma City location, which deals in porta potty rentals, documents showed Royal complained about his supervisor.
He said, "he had previously brought a firearm to work,” and that he had the gun in his vehicle with a plan "to kill his co-workers and then to commit suicide."
Employees said during that conversation, Royal "threatened to come back" and carry out the plan "if his paycheck was not correct."
When later contacted by his employer, Royal allegedly threatened to come to the business to kill his former boss "when he saw him."
Once arrested at his mother's home, police said Royal admitted to making the threats but claimed "Jesus talked him out of it."
Royal is charged with one count of planning to perform an act of violence. While this business is equipped with multiple surveillance cameras, News 9 is told for weeks police were on hand doing around the clock patrols.