OKC Salvage Yard Sale Provides Opportunity Along The River
OKLAHOMA CITY - The sale of a long-time salvage yard along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City, will open up 15 acres of land for developers.
"Pull a Part" at Santa Fe and Southeast 15th is moving locations after 25 years.
The salvage yard has offered auto parts that you can get from one of the 1,500 busted up vehicles on site.
"Pull a Part" will eventually move to Southeast 25th and High.
OKC leaders believe the land offers great opportunities.
“The good news for the city is that they are relocating. Hopefully, this will have a great outcome,” said OKC Mayor David Holt.
The asking price for the land is $6.45 million.