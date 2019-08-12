Roadway Construction Causes Confusion For Drivers On Britton Road In The Village
THE VILLAGE, Oklahoma - The westbound section of Britton Road between May and Pennsylvania avenues in The Village was closed for the majority of Monday, to the surprise of some drivers.
Originally, the city said eastbound lane would close and westbound would reopen Monday. However, several drivers noticed that didn’t happen before rush hour.
“It’s aggravating. I feel sorry for the people,” mechanic Kenneth Minter said.
Minter works at Discount Lube and Auto Repair off of Britton Road, and he said several cars used his workplace parking lot to turn around.
“I'd like to see it fixed so we can get back. It's just hurt our business bad,” Minter said.
According to officials at the city, ODOT claims the project is still on time and should be finished by November.
City officials promised the east and westbound lanes will switch sometime Monday evening.