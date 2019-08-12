Sports 1
MWC Carl Albert, Sooners Great Mike Gaddis Dies
Monday, August 12th 2019, 5:09 PM CDT
Updated:
University of Oklahoma football great Mike Gaddis is dead at 50, according to former Sooners coach Barry Switzer.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins tweeted the news late Monday afternoon.
Gaddis played running back for Oklahoma for three seasons, 1988, 1989 and 1991. He rushed for 2,622 yards on 423 carries, scoring 27 touchdowns in three seasons.
He missed the 1990 season due to injury. Here is a look back and some of Gaddis' biggest moments on the field as a Sooner.