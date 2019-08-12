News
Mitchell Talks: OCU Offering A Course For Future Politicians
This week on Episode 43 of Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions, Oklahoma City University is enrolling potential politicians for a class on government.
Often when freshmen lawmakers take office, they have little or no experience as politicians. The certificate program gives them a crash course in budgets, policy and conflict resolution.
"We do that for anyone interested in running for city council, for school boards or for the state legislature -- anyone who is interested in those three. And there are three separate programs. There are only six sessions. We start on September 7 and run on Saturday mornings from 8:30 to 12:30," said Steve Agee, Dean of the Oklahoma City University Meinders School of Business.
The certificate program costs $250.