Former OU, NFL Player Dusty Dvoracek To Make News 9, News On 6 Debut
Dusty Dvoracek is set to make his News 9/News On 6 debut during the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz Sunday, August 11.
The former OU Sooner and NFL player is officially joining the News 9 and News on 6 sports teams alongside Dean Blevins and John Holcomb.
Dvoracek played for the Oklahoma Sooners from 2001-2005 where he was a two-time captain and two-time Big 12 Champion. In 2006, Dvoracek was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and played with the team for four years.
Dvoracek is a college football analyst on ESPN and ABC Saturday games, working alongside play-by-play commentator Mark Jones and reporter Molly McGrath. Locally, he is also host of WWLS’ “Monsters of the Mid-Day” show. He was previously a college football analyst for Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma.
“Dusty’s access and relationships with current and former players and coaches will provide unrivaled coverage of college and pro football in the state,” said Nathan Elliott, Griffin Communications Director of Content. “We’re very excited to add him to our sports teams and provide viewers with not only a familiar face and name, but insight from someone who is intimately familiar with the game as well as our state.”
You can catch Dusty, Dean and John during the Blitz on Sunday nights.
For more sports news, click here.