News
Town Of Wayne Residents Instructed To Boil Water Before Use
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Residents in the town of Wayne in McClain County are being instructed to boil their water before using it.
A notice from the city's water system said officials found E. coli bacteria in the public water supply. Residents are encouraged to boil water before drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.
The city says it is draining water towers and flushing the system with chlorinated water. Clean water is expected to flow within a week.