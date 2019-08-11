News
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting Incident, 1 Believed To Be Hospitalized
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City police were on the scene of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and Broadway Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call about an accident around 4 a.m. and when they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes. They say one person who they believe is the victim arrived at a local hospital and is currently in surgery.
Right now officers have the off-ramp to 23rd street closed down. No word yet on that victim's condition or a suspect.