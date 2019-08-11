Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City police were on the scene of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and Broadway Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an accident around 4 a.m. and when they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes. They say one person who they believe is the victim arrived at a local hospital and is currently in surgery.

Right now officers have the off-ramp to 23rd street closed down. No word yet on that victim's condition or a suspect.