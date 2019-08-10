Terrifying 911 Call Released In Stabbing At Norman McDonald’s
Norman Police responded to a stabbing at the McDonald’s located at 1150 East Alameda Street Thursday in Norman.
Police said the call first came from reports of a fight outside.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital.
But, before officers arrived a friend of the victim called 911 to report the stabbing.
Operator: 911 what is the address of your emergency?
Caller: Yeah, hello, my friend has been stabbed.
The operator stayed on the line, coaching the friends on how to assist the victim until first responders arrived.
Operator: He could have internal injuries, that is why I am asking do we have anything. Take his jacket and apply pressure to the wound with the jacket.
When police arrived, they found the victim, but the suspect was nowhere in sight. That is, until about two hours later when an officer came upon 27-year-old, Wolfgang Johnston.
After further investigation authorities arrested Johnston in connection with the stabbing.
The victim is in stable condition. Police said they do not believe the two knew each other.
Johnston is facing one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.