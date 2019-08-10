Oklahoma City Church Holds School Supply Drive For Children In Need
A metro church distributed 100,000 school supplies and 5,00 backpacks to children in need Saturday morning.
It’s a 17-year tradition at Faith Church located on Interstate 40 and South Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City.
A small army of volunteers—some from other nearby churches – also prepared 10,000 burritos for the children who showed up to claim their backpacks.
Church Pastor Terry Bates said it is fulfilling for everyone involved.
“It started as a small act of compassion because we saw a lot of kids struggling with school supplies and they were having to choose between paying bills and giving their kids the tools to go to school,” Bates said.
Karen Montgomery has volunteered for several years.
“I remember when my sons were small and I was not working and we didn’t have it at the time, but there were people at other agencies and I had my needs met, and so this is dear to my heart.” Montgomery said.