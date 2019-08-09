News
OCPD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 82-Year-Old Man
The Oklahoma Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.
According to the report, Gary Braden was last seen around 1 p.m Friday, August 9 driving a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent, with Oklahoma tag AIY736.
Braden is described as a white male with gray hair, standing at 5'8" and weighing about 160 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt and jean.
If you know of Braden's whereabouts, contact your local police.