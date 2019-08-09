Inhofe Says President Trump Has Good Judgement On Gun Laws
TULSA, Oklahoma - With Congress in their August recess, Senator Jim Inhofe is back in Oklahoma and talking gun laws in the wake of two recent mass shootings.
"They're working on a program right now to see what it is we want to do,” said Senator Inhofe.
Inhofe said although they are in recess, leaders are discussing ideas and options about how to stop the shootings.
He fully supports President Trump's judgment on it.
"His judgment is good on this,” said Inhofe. "For them to say, by 'them' I'm talking about all these people running for president right now, that some of this is the fault of Trump, that's outrageous."
One of the options is a federal red flag law, something Trump said he supported during a speech on Monday. It would allow authorities to obtain a special protective order to remove guns from people determined to be a danger to themselves or others.
"When you say red flag, you're talking about any number of possibilities,” said Inhofe. “Most of them are to make preparations to know where the guns are creating the problems, is there a system in place?"
Inhofe said some politicians are also rushing to blame guns immediately after the tragedy, something he's not doing. He expects there to be a wide variety of proposals from both sides when they get back.
"Everything from collecting up guns to trying to really determine the cause, going into mental health, and other issues contributing to the problems we have.”
The Senate returns to Washington on September 9.