Community Rallies In Support Of Norman Firefighter Battling Stage 4 Cancer
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The firefighting community is rallying around a Norman firefighter who’s been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.
Levi Wilkins is a driver and an engineer, who’s been with the Norman Fire Department for seven and a half years. He worked for two years as an EMSA paramedic before that.
This is a fit guy, who eats right, a guy who runs marathons and works out every single day. He also is a husband and the proud father of two young children, and a guy who graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 2005.
Two weeks ago, while Wilkins was climbing a mountain in Canada, one of his lungs filled with fluid. When doctors were able to drain the lung, he said they found a tumor on his left kidney the size of a softball.
“It’s all surreal,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins will leave Sunday for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, where doctors will come up with a plan of attack.
A GoFundMe campaign has already raised about $8,000. Wilkins said he’s been humbled by the outpouring of support.
“It’s been a pretty crazy ride not just trying to come to terms with what’s going on, but also all of the people around us who have shown us so much kindness and compassion. It’s been a little overwhelming, it’s like I’m drinking kindness from a fire hose,” he said.
Anyone who would like to help Wilkins’ fight can click here.