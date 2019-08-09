OU's Defensive Back Tre Norwood Out For Season
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Lincoln Riley confirmed Friday that OU Junior Defensive Back Tre Norwood will miss the entire 2019 season. Riley said Norwood suffered a non-contact injury in practice earlier this week.
Norwood has been a versatile member of the OU secondary for the past two years, making 19 starts and playing every position in the secondary.
"In some ways there's probably some silver lining in the fact that it happened early enough that we're able to adjust and able to get a lot of guys reps," Riley said Friday.
"These things are a lot tougher if they happen during the season or right before a season opener, so it gives us time to do that. Everybody was disappointed for Tre, but Tre, anybody that knows him knows he'll handle it well and he'll come back better than ever,” Riley continued.
The Sooners open the season September 1 against Houston. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Norman.