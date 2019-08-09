2 In Vehicle Suspected In Carjacking Case, Arrested After Police Chase In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bob Mills Sky News 9 caught the dramatic end to a police chase near Western and Hefner in Oklahoma City.
Two suspects were seen bailing out of a vehicle and running into a neighborhood. One was taken into custody in a field, and the other was found by police dogs in a homeowner’s backyard.
So far, no names have been released, but the two were taken to jail.
Officers said they initially tried to pull the car over before the chase, because it matched the description of a vehicle connected to an armed robbery that happened just a few days prior.
That alleged crime was on August 6. The victim in that case claimed he was trying to sell a cellphone and was robbed at gunpoint.
Two suspects were involved in that case and are accused of carjacking the victim’s 2011 Dodge Charger. The suspects were reported arriving in a red Chevy Cruz with heavy front-end damage.
Police had issued a BOLO for that Chevy Cruz. In Friday’s chase, that vehicle was spotted near May Avenue and 122nd Street.
A witness said one of the men involved in the pursuit was found hiding near his backyard.
“There was some commotion in the backyard. I just see a dog pinning down a male suspect with a backpack on, no shoes on. There was a lot of policeman in my backyard. He crashed his car up the street and everything,” said Louis Arevalo. “Our fence is in an alley way, a grass alley. He was jumping fences and hid in some bushes. The dog found him, and a lot of police units came in the backyard running.”
It has not been confirmed that the men in the car are in anyway connected to the armed robbery.
