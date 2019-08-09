Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to bring awareness to racial injustice in America in 2016, when he was playing for the 49ers, inspiring athletes across sports to embrace the movement. The protests became a subject of ire for Mr. Trump, who publicly called out participating players for not standing during the "Star Spangled Banner." The president said he would tell NFL owners to "fire" players who knelt. He also called out Nike last year when the sports apparel company made Kaepernick one of the faces of their 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.