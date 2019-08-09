News
News 9's Best Summer Ever Contest Winner Revealed
OKLAHOMA CITY - Congratulations to Shelly Grigsby, the winner of our Best Summer Ever Grand Prize!
Grigsby is taking home a brand new 2019 Ford EcoSport thanks to Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers Association!
News 9’s Best Summer Ever is a 9-week contest with daily giveaways from our weekly sponsors, culminating in the grand prize giveaway which features seven finalists drawn from hundreds of thousands of entries.
Grigsby becomes the eighth grand prize winner of the annual contest.
“Shocked, very happy, ecstatic! My son is about to go to college and very much needs it,” Grigsby said upon drawing the winning license plate.