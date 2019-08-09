FEMA Specialists At Home Improvement Stores Across Okla.
Specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are continuing to help Oklahoma residents affect by flooding.
Friday through Monday, FEMA will have specialist at home improvement stores to provide tips and techniques to help Oklahomans rebuild and repair homes, officials said.
The specialists will be available from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Below is a list of stores the FEMA specialists will be at:
Canadian County
Lowe’s
1605 South Garth Brooks Blvd. Yukon, OK 73099
Kay County
Lowe’s
3500 North 14th St.
Ponca City, OK 74601
Muskogee County
Lowe’s
2901 Old Shawnee
Muskogee, OK 74403
Rogers County
Lowe’s
1746 Lynn Riggs Blvd.
Claremore, OK 74018
Tulsa County
Home Depot
4041 S. Sheridan Rd.
Tulsa, OK 74145
Tulsa County
Home Depot
901 S. Elgin Ave. Tulsa, OK 74120