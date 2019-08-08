News
Norman PD: Fight Leads To Stabbing At McDonald's
Thursday, August 8th 2019, 2:40 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Police are responded to a stabbing at a Norman McDonald’s Thursday.
According to the Norman Police Department, officers responded to the scene at the McDonald’s located at 1150 E. Alameda Street, after reports of a fight outside.
Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
At this time, the names of those involved have not been released, and no suspect information is available.
