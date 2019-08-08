News
Boy Drowns While Swimming In Farm Pond In Southern Oklahoma
BRYAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities say an 8-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a farm pond in southern Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy from Colbert was swimming Wednesday night with his sister in the pond near Colbert, about 125 miles south of Oklahoma City.
The OHP says the boy, whose name was not released, went under water shortly after 6:30 p.m. and did not resurface.
An OHP report says the child was not wearing a personal flotation device.