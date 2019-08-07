Oklahoma Men Charged In Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - United States Attorney Trent Shores and other law enforcement personnel announced charges against suspects in a child sexual exploitation investigation. The FBI-led investigation was called "Operation Independence Day."
The Department of Justice said nationally, 67 people sex traffickers were arrested
Nine Oklahomans were charged federally as a result of the investigation. They are:
- Christopher Cervantes, 48, of Skiatook: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor
- Thomas Dustin Daughtry, 42, of Sperry: Sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography, coercion and enticement.
- Carnell Lovette Matthews, 43, of Tulsa: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
- Casey Adam Parker, 39, of Afton: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
- Jason Ray Smith, 40, of Sapulpa: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
- Carl Thomas Spaeth, 35, of Broken Arrow: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
- Lucas Shane Vann, 18, of Salina: Sexual exploitation of a child.
- Corey Daniel Vessar, 30, of Skiatook: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
- Thomas Kyle Williams, 40, of Sand Springs: Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography.
Ten other people were charged in Tulsa County. Their names have not yet been released.
"To protect children, I think that it’s not just a societal obligation, I think it’s a moral obligation," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
"Our children are the most innocent and sometimes the most vulnerable among us. We must join together just as men and women in law enforcement have joined together against child sexual exploitation.”
Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals, OSBI, the Tulsa County District Attorney, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa Police Department were at the news conference Wednesday to discuss the charges and attempts to identify and recover child victims.