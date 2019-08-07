News
6-Year-Old Girl Writes Toy Companies Asking For Female Army Figures
Wednesday, August 7th 2019, 2:21 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - A six-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas noticed something unequal with small plastic toy soldiers.
They're all men even though women serve in the military too.
Vivian Lord wrote a letter to toy soldier manufacturers asking them to make women army figures.
"Why do you not make girl army men? My friend's mom is in the army too," said Vivian.
Toy manufacturer J Lloyd International says they now have future plans for female army figures but they have to figure out a way to get retailers to support.