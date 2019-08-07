News
Midwest City Homes Evacuated While Firefighters Battle House Fire
Wednesday, August 7th 2019, 1:58 PM CDT
Firefighters are battling a house fire in Midwest City.
The fire was reported in the 3800 block of N Bella Vista Drive near NE 10th Street and Midwest Boulevard.
A few houses north of the fire were being evacuated by firefighters.
The fire spread from one home to another home.
Fire officials said the fire started after a plumber was soldering inside the home.
Firefighters from Del City and Tinker Air Force Base were assisting Midwest City firefighters.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.