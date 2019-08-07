Firefighters are battling a house fire in Midwest City.

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of N Bella Vista Drive near NE 10th Street and Midwest Boulevard.

A few houses north of the fire were being evacuated by firefighters.

The fire spread from one home to another home. 

Fire officials said the fire started after a plumber was soldering inside the home. 

Firefighters from Del City and Tinker Air Force Base were assisting Midwest City firefighters. 

