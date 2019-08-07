News
Firefighters Battle Large Fire In NE OKC Near Choctaw
Wednesday, August 7th 2019, 12:51 PM CDT
Updated:
Black smoke plumed up into the sky Wednesday afternoon as a fire burned a mobile home and multiple vehicles in northeast Oklahoma City near Choctaw.
The fire was reported in the 4800 Chelsea Lane near NE 50th and Hiwassee Road.
The fire became out of control and quickly spread to other vehicles near the mobile home.
Firefighters were transporting water to the scene to help put out the fire.
