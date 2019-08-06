Charges Dropped Against 2 Men Accused Of Trafficking 4 Thousand Pounds Of Marijuana
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors have dismissed the charges against two men accused of trafficking marijuana through Oklahoma.
The security guards were escorting a semi-truck hauling what they believed was industrial hemp, when they got pulled over. Andrew Ross said he has a positive outlook on the whole ordeal. He said it was a good learning experience for him and for the hemp industry.
In the last eight months Ross has been arrested and accused of a felony he didn't commit.
"We knew what we were doing was right from the beginning," said Ross.
In January, Pawhuska Police stopped a semi for driving through a traffic light. The Osage County District Attorney's Office tells us police searched the vehicle and thought there was marijuana inside despite paperwork saying the truck was carrying hemp. The truck drivers were arrested and charged along with and the security guards Ross and David Dirksen. Today, court records show the charges against Ross and Dirksen have been dismissed.
"There is a lot of hemp being grown in Oklahoma this year. They can't be afraid to do their business, this is just another commodity," said Ross.
Eventually the conversation changed and the case wasn't about whether or not the truck was carrying marijuana or hemp.
"I felt like it really didn't matter what this is, it really matters what our clients thought that they were transporting," said Attorney Matthew Lyons.
Attorneys met with the DA's office and went over evidence that attorneys said proved a lack of criminal intent from Ross and Dirksen. The Osage County DA's office said their investigation found the duo was duped by the seller into transporting more than 4 thousand pounds of marijuana.
"Getting it done by agreement, I think volumes of not only the defense but also the prosecutor’s office. That is rare. That is actually the legal system doing exactly what it is meant to do," said Attorney Scott Goode.
The Osage County District Attorney's Office said the buyer of the hemp has filed a federal lawsuit against the seller.