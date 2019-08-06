My 2 Cents: OKC Council To Decide How to Move Forward With MAPS 4
Hats off to Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and the OKC City Council for patiently sitting through four marathon meetings to hear sales pitches from groups wanting their share of the MAPS 4 pie: Supporters and owners of sports teams, mental health professionals, beautification experts, business recruiters.
They've all made impassioned pleas to be included in the MAPS 4 program, often with t-shirt clad backers cheering them on from the gallery.
Now the OKC City Council will decide which projects will have the most positive impact on our city.
And, and this is a big and, which projects lumped together are most likely to win the support of Oklahoma City residents.
I remember well when Mayor Ron Norick trotted out the first MAPS package back in 1993. It was a carefully constructed package with projects attractive to different segments of the community to win broad support at the ballot box: entertainment, a little transit, a library, fairgrounds barn improvements for horse enthusiasts, you get the picture.
MAPS 3 1/2, or "MAPS for Streets" as some people call it, will expire at the end of March of next year. That means the vote for MAPS 4 will be December 10.
In the coming days, I'll be going over some of the projects likely to make the final cut.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.