"I spoke yesterday with someone at the clinic and what they told me was the majority of the 10 women who have done it, their mothers had gone through significant side effects when going through menopause," Agus said. "There's no answer who should have this. Presumably some women say, listen, nature says my hormones go down, I will do that. Or I want to take a pill a day that will actually replace hormones. But here's a biologic way to potentially keep menopause delayed."